Former Electra ISD principal arrested in connection with sex-sting operation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to Michael Stevens’ social media page, it states he worked as a Principal at Electra ISD and Assistant Principal at Vernon ISD. Stevens was arrested in connection with a sex-sting operation conducted by Harris County.

“Reporter: Could there be a possibility that he’s had other communication with any other underage minors?

“Of course, there’s always a possibility,” said Constable Alan Rosen, Precinct 1, Harris County.

During an internet crimes against children operation task force, law enforcement posed as a 15-year-old minor online. This led to the arrest of Steven, who is now the suspended Superintendent of Itasca ISD.

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen share more about what they learned during the operation.

“His motive was to travel to Houston and meet with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl and all that, that involves. He actually in the probable cause hearing he actually mentioned that he would like to divorce his wife and marry her mom so they can be close to one another,” explained Constable Rosen.

Police said Stevens sent explicit photos to who he thought was a minor. Some of his charges will include online solicitation of a minor.

“On several occasions, the defendant advised he wanted to meet the undercover persona for sex, he mentioned traveling to Houston during the summer and getting a hotel room,” stated an employee, Harris County Courthouse.

Officers investigated Stevens for about two months.

“Usually people get more and more emboldened, and he got pretty emboldened with what he thought was a 15-year-old child. He is somebody that has been in the school system his whole adult professional career and from being an assistant principal to being a superintendent, so from my perspective, it’s very troubling,” said Constable Rosen.

If you have any information about Stevens, please contact Harris County call (713) 755-5200.

