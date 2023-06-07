Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Sctrd PM/EVE showers/thundershowers to continue
Scattered afternoon/evening showers and thundershowers through the upcoming weekend. Better chances Saturday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and thunderstorms popped up a little earlier today than has been the case over the past few days and a few are expected to continue into the evening/early nighttime hours. We should see a few develop tomorrow and Friday afternoon/evening as well. On Saturday, we could see a few more develop during the afternoon as a weak cold front moves into the northern areas of East Texas late this weekend...so a few more storms will be possible. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will remain in the forecast on Sunday as the front backs through the northern sections as a warm front. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT RISK for a few stronger thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon/evening over the Central and Western sections of ETX. We will monitor this for you as we get closer. Starting early next week, the rain chances end and the temperatures start to rise into the middle 90s. Have a great Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Jesse Williams
Internet searches lead to murder arrest in missing Tyler woman case
1 dead, 1 injured in Smith County vehicle crash
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis

Latest News

Scattered PM/Evening showers/thundershowers expected to continue.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-7-23
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 6-7-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips