East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and thunderstorms popped up a little earlier today than has been the case over the past few days and a few are expected to continue into the evening/early nighttime hours. We should see a few develop tomorrow and Friday afternoon/evening as well. On Saturday, we could see a few more develop during the afternoon as a weak cold front moves into the northern areas of East Texas late this weekend...so a few more storms will be possible. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will remain in the forecast on Sunday as the front backs through the northern sections as a warm front. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT RISK for a few stronger thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon/evening over the Central and Western sections of ETX. We will monitor this for you as we get closer. Starting early next week, the rain chances end and the temperatures start to rise into the middle 90s. Have a great Wednesday.

