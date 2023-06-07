Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis

Dudley announced the closure on social media.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Dudley and Sheryl Lang have announced the upcoming permanent closure of their restaurant.

Lang posted on Dudley’s Cajun Cafe social media that June 10 will he the last day of business for the popular restaurant.

“I have had open heart surgery, two heart attacks, a trip to Parkland Burn Institute as a result of an explosion, and now I have Parkinson’s Disease. Due to health reasons, we will close permanently after hours on June, 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. Thanks Longview for your patronage, friendship, and business,” Lang posted.

Lang moved to Longview 30 years ago and opened the restaurant soon after his arrival. They have been voted “Best Cajun Food” for 28 years in a row, and have been featured in Texas Monthly four times, as well.

Dudley Lang has made a number of appearances on East Texas Kitchen where he shared some of his best recipes with our viewers; his visits are always popular due to his simple, creative recipes. His most recent visits can be seen below, including his broccoli salad and crawfish chowder.

He shared a customer favorite recipe here: crawfish chowder.

Our friend Dudley Lang joins us to make a Cajun specialty: crawfish chowder!

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Creamy Tuscan Pasta by Mama Steph