Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Annual report shows Tyler water meets, exceeds drinking quality standards

TWU meets and exceeds all safety guidelines set by state and federal regulations. T
TWU meets and exceeds all safety guidelines set by state and federal regulations. T(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From City of Tyler:

Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) is pleased to announce that its 2022 drinking water quality report is now available for all customers to read. The report shows that TWU consistently provides safe, high-quality drinking water that safeguards public health.

TWU meets and exceeds all safety guidelines set by state and federal regulations. The utility tests drinking water throughout the treatment process and at locations throughout the City, ensuring the water they deliver to their customers is under the maximum contamination level (MCL) for all national primary drinking water standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. In addition, 26 water experts with a combined 259 years of experience and a variety of degrees and TCEQ-issued licenses performed over 252,000 water quality tests in 2022.

Tyler is also fully compliant with the EPA’s Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Program. This is a program the EPA uses to collect data for contaminants suspected to be present in drinking water but that do not have health-based standards set under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Residents can find the water quality report on TWU’s website. It will be sent to every customer’s home or business and emailed to residents who signed up for electronic billing. Residents who live in an apartment, condo, or rental property in Tyler can view the report online or request a copy from your property manager or owner.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Jesse Williams
Internet searches lead to murder arrest in missing Tyler woman case
1 dead, 1 injured in Smith County vehicle crash
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
The Kennard fans showed up to see if their Tigers could get a win and advance to the state...
Kennard Tigers lose semifinals in walk-off
The Kennard fans showed up to see if their Tigers could get a win and advance to the state...
Kennard Tigers lose semifinals in walk-off
Surveillance footage shows a person allegedly abandoning a litter of kittens in Kilgore.
Kilgore police investigating after kittens abandoned at city park