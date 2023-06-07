Annual report shows Tyler water meets, exceeds drinking quality standards

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From City of Tyler:

Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) is pleased to announce that its 2022 drinking water quality report is now available for all customers to read. The report shows that TWU consistently provides safe, high-quality drinking water that safeguards public health.

TWU meets and exceeds all safety guidelines set by state and federal regulations. The utility tests drinking water throughout the treatment process and at locations throughout the City, ensuring the water they deliver to their customers is under the maximum contamination level (MCL) for all national primary drinking water standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. In addition, 26 water experts with a combined 259 years of experience and a variety of degrees and TCEQ-issued licenses performed over 252,000 water quality tests in 2022.

Tyler is also fully compliant with the EPA’s Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Program. This is a program the EPA uses to collect data for contaminants suspected to be present in drinking water but that do not have health-based standards set under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Residents can find the water quality report on TWU’s website. It will be sent to every customer’s home or business and emailed to residents who signed up for electronic billing. Residents who live in an apartment, condo, or rental property in Tyler can view the report online or request a copy from your property manager or owner.

