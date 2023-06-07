Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Alto man killed in tree-trimming incident

Texas Police Lights
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Alto man has died while he was cutting limbs from a bucket truck Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from a person in distress in the 11000 block of FM 752 outside of Alto.

Personnel responded to the scene to find an unconscious man. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as Colton Sanchez, 27.

It was reported Sanchez had been in a bucket truck cutting limbs when he was pinned between a limb and the bucket.

