1 killed, 4 injured in crash with semi-truck near Lindale

The wreck happened about 8 p.m. A medical helicopter has responded.
The wreck happened about 8 p.m. A medical helicopter has responded.(Viewer Photo: Chris Machowski)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - One of five people involved involved in a two-vehicle crash near Lindale on Tuesday has died.

Texas DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed the fatality, which happened on Interstate 20 after a pickup and a semi-truck collided, flipping the pickup. One of the truck’s four occupants died after being transported to an area hospital. The other three pickup occupants also sustained injuries, as well as the semi-truck driver.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. and blocked westbound traffic for more than two hours.

Previous reporting:

Major wreck cleared, traffic resumes on I-20 near Lindale

