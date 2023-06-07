1 injured in shooting near Kilgore College

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person is in police custody following a shooting near the Kilgore College campus

According to a Kilgore police officer on-scene, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the incident, which took place around 1 p.m. at an apartment in the 500 block of Martin Street near the intersection of Houston Street.

Kilgore Police Department officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.

