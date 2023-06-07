Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 injured in shooting near Kilgore College

A shooting took place near the corner of Martin and Houston streets in Kilgore.
By Bob Hallmark and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person is in police custody following a shooting near the Kilgore College campus

According to a Kilgore police officer on-scene, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the incident, which took place around 1 p.m. at an apartment in the 500 block of Martin Street near the intersection of Houston Street.

Kilgore Police Department officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.

