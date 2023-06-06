Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wiley College hosting summer youth empowerment summit

Wiley College
Wiley College(sariah Bonds)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Wiley College is getting ready for it’s Youth Empowerment Summit.

Program Manager Stephanie Robinson says there will be two sessions; one for ninth and tenth graders and another for eleventh and twelfth graders.

Attendees will get to participate in theology classes, creative workshops, active workshops and group discussions. The summit is free and will be held on campus.

Ninth and tenth graders begin on June 19 and ends on June 30. Eleventh and twelfth graders will go from July 9 through July 21.

Email srobinson@wileyc.edu to apply!

