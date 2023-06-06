Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Florida phone store robber sobs uncontrollably when apprehended by police

He is accused of robbing a phone repair store with a box over his head before he was apprehended by police.
WATCH: Florida phone store robber sobs uncontrollably when apprehended by police
By Jeremias Berganza/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX:

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida - A man accused of robbing a phone repair store with a box over his head was apprehended by police.

The surveillance video shows the man, whose name has not been shared, with a shipping box on his head as he breaks into the stores glass countertop and begins to place things from it inside his backpack. As he does it, the box falls off his head, he spins around to keep the video camera from seeing his face, and he flees.

When a police officer apprehended him, he was in the same plaza as the phone repair store. He started weeping as she took him into custody and tried to wrestle away from her. She maintained control of him, and held him until another officer came to assist.

The video was shot by Jeremias Berganza who owns the phone store. He also provided the surveillance video.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaykob Dodd
Late Hawkins High School student called ‘creative, talented’ by former teacher
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Jesse Williams
Internet searches lead to murder arrest in missing Tyler woman case
Darrell Tyrone Lewis
Tyler man accused of driving drunk in fatal wreck

Latest News

Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week.
Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in US. Here’s how to stay safe
The Cobb County Police Department said that a police K-9 died of heat stroke while in a patrol...
K-9 dies of heat stroke after air conditioning malfunctions in police car, authorities say
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Michael Tisius....
Missouri man facing execution for killing 2 jailers in failed bid to help inmate escape in 2000
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F