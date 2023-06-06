UT Tyler Cowan Center announces 2023-24 “Get On Your Feet” season

From Press Release

TYLER, Texas - The R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center at The University of Texas at Tyler is pleased to announce the performances coming to Tyler and East Texas as part of the 2023-24 season.

For the 27th season, the Cowan Center will present some of Broadway’s biggest hits, roof-raising concerts, children’s shows, a distinguished lecture, and a special live music event featuring one of the most iconic female rock vocalists of all-time – Ann Wilson of Heart. She will be in concert with the band Tripsitter.

Subscribers can place an order beginning Wednesday, June 7. Cowan Center Circle members may buy tickets to individual shows beginning August 14. Tickets for each individual show go on sale about 4 weeks before the event.

To purchase season tickets, patrons are encouraged to call the Cowan Center Box Office at (903) 566-7424. All events are performed in the Cowan Center located on the campus of The University of Texas at Tyler (3900 University Boulevard – FAC 1120, Tyler, Texas 75799). More information about the new season can be found at www.CowanCenter.org.

For the 2023-24 season, the Cowan Center offers five subscription series with the Performing Arts Series

(PAS season tickets as low as $159), Broadway Series (BWAY season tickets as low as $144), BIG Series (BIG season tickets as low as $158), and Kids @ Nite Series (K@N season tickets as low as $93). PAS subscribers may add tickets to the Distinguished Lecture Special Event with Terry Bradshaw to their orders. Arts in Education Events are all ticketed individually.

The 2023-24 Cowan Center Season

“GET ON YOUR FEET!”

The Performing Arts Series, the Cowan Center’s signature series, comprises four larger-than-life performance events, including The Barricade Boys – West End Party (October 5, 2023), Sing & Swing: A Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Production (February 10, 2024), iLuminate (April 2, 2024), and Voctave (April 18, 2024). Performing Arts Series season package prices range from $159-$249. PAS subscribers may add tickets to the March 5, 2024 lecture by Terry Bradshaw to their order now. Lecture tickets range from $46-$66.

The Broadway Series includes three big musicals, Come from Away (September 18, 2023), Jesus Christ Superstar (November 14, 2023), and On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan (January 23, 2024). Broadway Series package prices range from $144-$257.

The BIG Series features Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter (September 28, 2023), Craig Morgan – God, Family & Country (October 12, 2023) and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band (February 14, 2024). BIG Series package prices range from $158-$239.

The Kids @ Nite Series brings Madagascar The Musical (October 7, 2023) and A Charlie Brown Christmas (November 30, 2023). Kids @ Nite season packages are $93 for kids and $111 for adults.

Arts in Education shows are jointly presented by UT Tyler Cowan Center with Young Audiences of Northeast Texas and Discovery Science Place. This year’s offerings are Pete’s Big Hollywood Adventure (November 9, 2023) and Charlotte’s Web (February 29, 2024). School groups may begin calling the Cowan Center Box Office starting September 11, 2023 to request group orders at (903) 566-7424.

The 2023-24 season will include A Speakeasy Affair & Fundraiser on February 10, 2024. Inspired by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents — Sing and Swing on Saturday, February 10, 2024, the Cowan Center will celebrate the speakeasy era and the decades that followed. The classic partners in jazz and popular song including Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, Judy Garland and Bing Crosby, Dean Martin and Peggy Lee, Duke Ellington, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin — you start to get the feeling that we need a party before attending such a rich performance filled with the giants in jazz. Dress up in pearls, hats, spats and glamor for a fundraiser in the elegant Alumni House. (Tommy guns not allowed.)

Plus, Exclusively for members at the $250 level and up, plans are underway for a special party and concert in September. Four Nashville singer-songwriters will perform an unforgettable night of their repertoire combined with the stories behind the songs. All four are accomplished and one of them is an East Texas native – Lacie Carpenter Blue. You’ve heard of Nashville’s famous “The Bluebird Café”? The Cowan Center will present that kind of special evening for you right here on the Cowan Center stage! In celebration of Cowan Center members, like years past, the party will include wonderful food and drink enjoyed in the beautiful lobbies.

For more details about the events coming to the 2023-24 Cowan Center season and the generous sponsors of each event, please visit www.CowanCenter.org or review the materials in the season press kit.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.