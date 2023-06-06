Tyler man accused in 2022 shooting death pursuing insanity defense

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of murder will undergo psychological evaluation before possibly standing trial.

Larry Donnell Taylor, 40, is accused of a June 25, 2022 shooting that injured Cameron Price, 25, and killing Jabraylon Franklin, 24, both of Tyler. On Tuesday, Taylor’s legal counsel filed a motion for defense citing insanity, requesting a psychological evaluation to determine if he was insane at the time of the shooting.

The court appointed a doctor to perform the evaluation and scheduled the next hearing for Tuesday, August 1.

Taylor remains in the Smith County jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His total bond amount has been set at $1.15 million.

Previous reporting:

Tyler man arrested in connection with shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.