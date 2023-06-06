Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler man accused in 2022 shooting death pursuing insanity defense

Larry Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail)
Larry Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail)(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Arthur Clayborn
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of murder will undergo psychological evaluation before possibly standing trial.

Larry Donnell Taylor, 40, is accused of a June 25, 2022 shooting that injured Cameron Price, 25, and killing Jabraylon Franklin, 24, both of Tyler. On Tuesday, Taylor’s legal counsel filed a motion for defense citing insanity, requesting a psychological evaluation to determine if he was insane at the time of the shooting.

The court appointed a doctor to perform the evaluation and scheduled the next hearing for Tuesday, August 1.

Taylor remains in the Smith County jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His total bond amount has been set at $1.15 million.

Previous reporting:

Tyler man arrested in connection with shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaykob Dodd
Late Hawkins High School student called ‘creative, talented’ by former teacher
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Darrell Tyrone Lewis
Tyler man accused of driving drunk in fatal wreck
A teenager from DeBerry was killed in a crash Saturday on US 59 about 9 miles north of Carthage.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Carthage
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

V.J. Bunner and his family.
Tyler ISD names new baseball coach for Legacy
A man has been arrested in the homicide case of Tyler woman who was reported missing several...
Missing woman investigation classified a homicide, 1 suspect in custody
Marshall resident wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off
A Springdale, PA man captured footage of smokestacks falling near his home after the demolition...
WATCH: Pennsylvania power plant demolished, covers town in debris