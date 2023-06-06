Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler ISD names new baseball coach for Legacy

V.J. Bunner and his family.
V.J. Bunner and his family.(Tyler ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
From Press Release

TYLER, Texas - Tyler ISD announces V.J. Bunner as Tyler Legacy High School’s new head baseball coach.

Coach Bunner comes to us from Diboll High School, where he has been the head baseball coach since 2019. This past season he led the Lumberjacks to a 26-11-1 record with a Regional Semifinals appearance. In 2022, Bunner led the Lumberjacks to the program’s first State Tournament with a 38-5 record.

“We are excited to have Coach V.J. Bunner take over our baseball program,” Athletic Director Greg Priest said. “He has had great success in his young career, and I am confident he will be able to lead our program to championship levels.”

Coach Bunner was named 21-3A Coach of the Year in 2022 and had the most wins (101) in a 4-year span in the school’s history. In college, he was a four-year starter at Lamar University as a shortstop and second baseman. He earned 1st team All-Region and 1st team All-Conference honors in 2014.

“I am extremely excited and grateful to be given this opportunity to be a Tyler Legacy Red Raider,” Bunner said. “I want to thank Dr. Marty Crawford, Mr. Greg Priest, Mr. Geoffrey Sherman, and everyone else who was a part of the hiring process. It’s always been a dream of mine to coach at a school like Tyler Legacy. I’m ready to get to work with our student-athletes, staff, and community to bring out the absolute best of Tyler Legacy Baseball.”

Coach Bunner, his wife Stefanie, and their son Brooks look forward to joining the Tyler community.

