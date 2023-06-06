Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tuesday’s Weather: Another chance for a few afternoon storms today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another mild start with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s.  Expect light and variable winds and a mix of clouds and sun today.  A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are once again possible this afternoon, but any activity will quickly die out this evening.  Temperatures today will reach the upper 80s.  Chances for rain fall through the rest of the week, with only slight chances each afternoon through Friday.  This means temperatures will quickly warm into the lower 90s.  A slightly better chance for rain is in the forecast late Saturday, but by next week, hot and dry conditions may prevail.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaykob Dodd
Late Hawkins High School student called ‘creative, talented’ by former teacher
Darrell Tyrone Lewis
Tyler man accused of driving drunk in fatal wreck
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
A teenager from DeBerry was killed in a crash Saturday on US 59 about 9 miles north of Carthage.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Carthage
Vincent Berardi
Body of missing 23-year-old found in Houston County forest

Latest News

Jaykob Dodd
Late Hawkins High School student called ‘creative, talented’ by former teacher
Late Hawkins High School student called 'creative, talented' by former teacher
Sen. Ted Cruz with Sen. Bryan Hughes.
Sen. Cruz tours UT Tyler Health Science Center, commends ‘innovative healthcare’
Increased diabetes rates cause push for more education about disease