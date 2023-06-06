Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon, low chance for showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon, low chance for showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTVKTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for this Tuesday afternoon. More rain is possible today, though coverage and totals look to be lower than the last few days. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 80s, near 90-degrees. Heading into the evening, rain chances will decrease, and temperatures will cool into the low 80s and 70s. Overnight tonight, mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be another mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon with a low chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm. The low chance for showers and storms will actually remain in the forecast through the end of the work week, with a higher chance back in the forecast by Saturday. High temperatures this week will run fairly close to normal, in the upper 80s and low 90s through the week and into the weekend. As mentioned a moment ago, we will have a chance for rain in the forecast this weekend, though I still wouldn’t make any decisions on plans at this time. We’ll have a better idea of timing and coverage later this week. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaykob Dodd
Late Hawkins High School student called ‘creative, talented’ by former teacher
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Darrell Tyrone Lewis
Tyler man accused of driving drunk in fatal wreck
A teenager from DeBerry was killed in a crash Saturday on US 59 about 9 miles north of Carthage.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Carthage
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-6-23
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 6-6-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 6-6-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 6-6-23
Scattered showers/t'showers possible. Warming up into late week.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips