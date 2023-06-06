Missing woman investigation classified a homicide, 1 suspect in custody

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested in the homicide case of Tyler woman who was reported missing several months ago.

According to a press release by the Tyler Police Department, an arrest warrant for Jesse Lee Williams, 40, was obtained Tuesday and he subsequently was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. Williams is accused of the murder of Paula Belonga, who was reported missing back in April.

Williams has been booked into the Smith County Jail on a warrant for murder and his bond has been set at $750,000.

