Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Marshall resident wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off

Cash money
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall resident hit the jackpot with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The Texas Lottery Commission reported that a resident who wished to remain anonymous has won the top prize of $1 million from the scratch ticket game VIP Club. The ticket was purchased at Food Fast #1020, located at 204 E. Pinecrest Drive, in Marshall.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Overall odds of winning any prize of $50 or more in the game are one in 5.01.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaykob Dodd
Late Hawkins High School student called ‘creative, talented’ by former teacher
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Darrell Tyrone Lewis
Tyler man accused of driving drunk in fatal wreck
A teenager from DeBerry was killed in a crash Saturday on US 59 about 9 miles north of Carthage.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Carthage
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Larry Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man accused in 2022 shooting death pursuing insanity defense
A Springdale, PA man captured footage of smokestacks falling near his home after the demolition...
WATCH: Pennsylvania power plant demolished, covers town in debris
Vehicle wreck on E Gentry Pkwy causing traffic delays
Vehicle wreck on E Gentry Pkwy causing traffic delays
Vehicle wreck on E Gentry Pkwy causing traffic delays