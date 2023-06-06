Lufkin running back commits to Notre Dame

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin High senior running back has announced a commitment to play college ball at Notre Dame.

Kedren Young made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

“I am blessed to be in this position after a tough ride. I want to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me. I truly appreciate the love y’all have shown me and my family. After an great visit, I am extremely blessed to say I have committed to the University of Notre Dame!”

I am blessed to be in this position after a tough ride. I want to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me. I truly appreciate the love y’all have shown me and my family. After an great visit, I am extremely blessed to say I have committed to the University of Notre Dame! pic.twitter.com/XAlvMxP8tu — Kedren Young (@KedrenY) June 6, 2023

According to 247 Sports, Young had received 27 offers.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.