Lufkin running back commits to Notre Dame
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin High senior running back has announced a commitment to play college ball at Notre Dame.
Kedren Young made the announcement Monday on Twitter.
“I am blessed to be in this position after a tough ride. I want to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me. I truly appreciate the love y’all have shown me and my family. After an great visit, I am extremely blessed to say I have committed to the University of Notre Dame!”
According to 247 Sports, Young had received 27 offers.
