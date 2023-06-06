Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin City Council approves 10-percent homestead exemption

By Avery Gorman
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Tuesday night, the Lufkin City Council met and approved a 10-percent homestead tax exemption.

This exemption is for primary residences for all citizens and provides an extra tax exemption for all persons 65 or older, as well as for disabled persons.

If a home is valued at $200,000, they are lowering the value to $180,000. If you are 65 years or older or disabled, you get an additional $20,000 reduction.

The council says this tax exemption is to help their citizens out.

“Values are increasing throughout the whole county. We saw it last year, and we are seeing it again this year. It’s obviously a burden on our citizens to pay property taxes because it is a lot of money, right. To live in your home, to own your home. It’s a positive thing from the standpoint that our community is growing and prospering, our value is going up, means good things. People are moving into this area and buying homes. But at the same time, it’s a big expense for our citizens, so we are looking for ways to soften the blow, if you will,” Mayor Mark Hicks said.

Future councils can change or appeal this homestead tax exemption.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Jaykob Dodd
Late Hawkins High School student called ‘creative, talented’ by former teacher
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Jesse Williams
Internet searches lead to murder arrest in missing Tyler woman case
1 dead, 1 injured in Smith County vehicle crash

Latest News

Shakespeare Festival
Smith County Veterans Services Office cuts ribbon on new location at CampV
Paula Belonga Homicide Arrest
East Texas Food Bank kicks off summer food program for kids
ETFB Summer Food program
East Texas Food Bank kicks off summer food program for kids