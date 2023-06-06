Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kennard Tigers back in 1A state tournament


Kennard Tigers back in 1A state tournament
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KENNARD, Texas (KTRE) - In Kennard Monday, the Tigers were having their final practice before they head to Round Rock for their state-semi final game with Abbott at Dell Diamond this Wednesday. And it’s a great accomplishment for this team who suffered injuries earlier in the season.

Head Coach Blake Wallace said, “We’ve gone through some hardships. We’ve been battling some injuries. But what I’ve been I’ve been preaching on for two years now is mental toughness. And I think that’s part of the reason why we’re here right now. It’s because we’ve been mentally tougher than the other teams we’ve been playing.”

Kennard SS/Catcher Keyton Lumbreraz added, “We’ve had to overcome a lot of stuff this year with injuries and two of our star players getting hurt, but we overcame it and we’re back here again.”

Now the Tigers are no strangers to the state tournament as this will be their third year in a row to make it. And everyone has their fingers crossed that this third time will be the charm.

“Yes, sir. feel pretty good about this year. We think we got this year in the bag. And we’re just saying nobody can stop us. We know we got it this year. We’re confident,” said Lumbreraz.

“Well, at this point, once you get to the regional semis, regional final state, it’s not about what team is good because they’re, all the teams are good. It is what team is luckier and tougher. So we try to be tough. We have to be tougher, because luck isn’t gonna You can’t really do anything with luck. It’s just gonna happen,” said Coach Wallace.

Starting pitcher Jaden Kullums talked about his approach going into Wednesdays big game.

He said, “Definitely throw strikes you know, continue to do what I’ve been doing all year. And you know, I know how the defense is behind me and I know bats will be behind me as well. So I think I’m very confident.

Describing his team to us, coach said, “Seven seniors all big personalities. They’re fun. They’re fun to be around. I’m looking forward to this week, and just being with them.”

A fun group with big personalities; will this be the year for the Kennard Tigers?

Kennard takes on Abbott in the state-semis Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond. Also, Harleton will be in Round Rock to take on Collinsville later that day at 4 p.m. in the 2A State Semis.

