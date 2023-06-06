Henderson ISD school board discusses roof repair plan

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson ISD school board met Tuesday to review and discuss plans to fix roof damage caused by a hailstorm.

Henderson ISD superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb says the school board considered many details before deciding on a bid for roof repairs.

“Based on timeline, job scope, and being able to start school with the roof being completed by August 9,” said Lamb.

Despite the desired end date of August 9, Lamb acknowledges that the repairs could take longer.

“With this kind of a job, the scope, we’ll say August 9 is our goal, but we may not hit that goal,” said Lamb, “We hope to be close to that.”

While repairs need to be made to Henderson Middle, Wylie Elementary and Wylie Primary, Lamb says the latter two campuses need the most attention.

“Those roofs were completely damaged and not able to be repaired, either,” said Lamb.

As for funding, Lamb says the school has a contingency fund for situations such as these, and they have insurance.

However, the insurance policy they had for the roofs did have a cap on it based on the material the roofs were made of.

Lamb says that for the repairs they will be using a different material to remove that insurance cap.

According to the school’s director of maintenance, repairs could begin within 10 days.

