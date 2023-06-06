Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for South Plains, surrounding areas after severe weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today issued a disaster declaration for the Texas Panhandle, High Plains, and South Plains regions impacted by severe storms and flooding that began on May 27 and continues to affect homes, businesses, and the agriculture industry throughout the region. The counties in the Governor’s declaration include: Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Deaf Smith, Garza, Hale, Lamb, Lynn, Potter, Randall, Parmer, and Roberts counties.

“The State of Texas stands ready to help provide any and all support and assistance so all impacted Texans can begin to rebuild and recover from damage to their homes and businesses,” said Governor Abbott. “All Texans who were affected by the storms in Northwest Texas are encouraged to report damages through the iSTAT damage survey so state and local officials can determine if the state meets the requirements for additional federal assistance. I thank all state and local emergency response personnel who continue to help these communities recover from severe storms.”

Local and state officials are currently assessing damage across the affected region. As flood waters recede, those damage assessments will continue, and determinations will be made about the eligibility of various forms of federal disaster assistance for impacted residents. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.

To assist with the damage assessment process, Texans are encouraged to self-report damage to homes and businesses through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT). The information provided through iSTAT helps officials identify immediate resource needs and aids in determining eligibility for disaster assistance. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

As directed by the Governor, additional state agencies continue to support requests for assistance from local officials. Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) recovery personnel remain engaged in the impacted communities alongside local officials to support the region’s recovery from this storm damage.

A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will open in Deaf Smith County today and tomorrow to connect impacted residents in the San Jose community of Hereford with disaster recovery information from local, state, and nonprofit partners. The MARC is located at the First Baptist Church Gym, 501 Sampson Street, Hereford, TX 79045 and will be operational from 10:00 am through 6:00 pm on June 6 and 7.

