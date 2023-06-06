Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Once Again, Scattered Showers/T’Showers PM/EVE Hours...Today and Tomorrow
Once again, scattered showers/thundershowers late PM/Evening hours through tomorrow.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Once again, a chance for late afternoon/evening showers and thundershowers over a portion of East Texas today and again tomorrow. Lesser chances on Thursday and Friday. A slight increase on Saturday and then less on Sunday. A front is expected to pass through on Sunday, but no cold air is likely...just a shift in the wind out of the west. Low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s and highs from the lower to middle 90s. No severe weather is expected, and the chances of rain drop out of the forecast early next week. By the middle to end of NEXT week, the forecast for high temperatures jumps into the upper 90s, so the summer heat is just on the horizon. Let’s hope something changes between now and then. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaykob Dodd
Late Hawkins High School student called ‘creative, talented’ by former teacher
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Darrell Tyrone Lewis
Tyler man accused of driving drunk in fatal wreck
A teenager from DeBerry was killed in a crash Saturday on US 59 about 9 miles north of Carthage.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Carthage
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Once again, scattered showers/thundershowers PM/EVE hours today/tomorrow.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-6-23
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-6-23
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips