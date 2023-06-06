East Texas Food Bank kicks off summer food program for kids

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - News release:

The East Texas Food Bank kicked off the free Summer Food Program on Tuesday, June 6 at 34 East Texas locations so children will not go hungry during the summer break.

“The Summer Food Program began in 2005 to fill the meal gap left when the school year ends and children lose access to free and reduced-price meals they depend on for nourishment,” said Dennis Cullinane, East Texas Food Bank CEO.

In 2022, the East Texas Food Bank served 32,791 meals to 2,280 children throughout East Texas. This summer, ETFB is expected to serve 50,000 meals to over 3,400 children.

The meals are provided at various community sites Monday-Friday. There is no need to register. The program is for children 18 and younger. Some locations offer breakfast and lunch but all offer lunch. Meals are eaten at the location. Typical breakfast menus are cereal, juice, milk or breakfast bars while lunch includes wraps, wedges, sandwiches with deli meat, pizza lunchables, fresh fruit and chocolate milk.

Besides the meal, some of the locations at parks, churches and libraries offer other free activities for children.

Check with the Summer Food Program you plan to visit for more information. ETFB also provides food at various campuses for kids enrolled in summer school but these are not open to the public. For the full list of locations and serving times visit EastTexasFoodBank.org/SummerFood or by calling 903-597-3663.

