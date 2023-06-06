Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Cheez-It rest stop opens for a limited time

The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel...
The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel with snack fuel – boasting the world’s first and only Cheez-it pump that pumps a stream of snacks into your car window.(Kellogg Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Cheez-It is kicking off the summer season with a destination designed for superfans and road-trippers alike.

The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel with snack fuel – boasting the world’s first and only Cheez-it pump that pumps a stream of snacks into your car window.

“Why? Because what’s a road trip without Cheez-It crackers to snack on? Not only is it an absurdly delicious invention, but also completely free for visitors,” the company wrote in a press release.

The rest stop includes a gift shop complete with cheezy mementos, collectibles, exclusive merch and a variety of Cheez-It flavors from the most beloved to the hard-to-find.

“We know many Cheez-It fans love to travel and they never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It. We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and encourage fans who Want It. Need It,” brand senior director Erin Storm said.

The Cheez-It Stop is only open the week of June 5, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. It’s located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, about 120 miles from Los Angeles or 170 miles from San Diego.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaykob Dodd
Late Hawkins High School student called ‘creative, talented’ by former teacher
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Darrell Tyrone Lewis
Tyler man accused of driving drunk in fatal wreck
A teenager from DeBerry was killed in a crash Saturday on US 59 about 9 miles north of Carthage.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Carthage
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
California investigating whether DeSantis involved in flying asylum-seekers from Texas to Sacramento
In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame
Defense secretary makes comments on D-Day anniversary
Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, to kick...
US weighs in on Roger Waters antisemitism debate, says artist has long history of denigrating Jews
Prince Harry arrives at the High Court in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Harry alleges that...
Prince Harry testifies tabloids destroyed his childhood but fails to recall specific stories