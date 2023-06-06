Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Police in Texas looking for man who stole $75K in jewelry at gunpoint

Fabian Phillip Navarro, 19, is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance locating Fabian Phillip Navarro, 19, wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, Navarro entered a jewelry store, located within a mall, in the 2000 block of Willowbrook Mall, in Houston, Texas.

Police said Navarro first acted like a customer, and walked around the store, looking at jewelry. While an employee was helping him, he pulled out a handgun and jumped over the counter.

The store employee attempted to stop him from stealing the jewelry, but Navarro then pointed the gun at her and threated to harm her if she intervened, police said.

Navarro allegedly stole around $75,000 worth of jewelry, and then fled the mall.

Police aid attempts to locate Navarro have been unsuccessful. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

