Angelina County commissioners discuss ‘very poor’ road study results

By Avery Gorman
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court held a special meeting Tuesday morning in part to discuss the results of an extended study conducted pertaining to the state and condition of the county’s roads.

“We knew it was bad. We didn’t know it was this bad,” Angelina County Judge Keith Wright said. The study indicated that at least 48 percent of the county’s roads received a “very poor” score regarding their condition.

Angelina County road study results.
Angelina County road study results.(KTRE)

