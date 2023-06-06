Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

1 dead, 1 injured in Smith County vehicle crash

By Travis Noriega
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A single vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning in Smith County leaves one dead and one injured.

The driver, Joshua A. Woodral, 28, of Howe, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, Michael C. Beebe, 33, of Tyler was taken to a hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

According to DPS around 2:22 a.m. on June 3, the vehicle carrying the men lost control on a curve, overturned and landed in a ditch.

The crash happened on County Road 229, 4.2 miles northwest of Chapel Hill.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaykob Dodd
Late Hawkins High School student called ‘creative, talented’ by former teacher
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Darrell Tyrone Lewis
Tyler man accused of driving drunk in fatal wreck
A teenager from DeBerry was killed in a crash Saturday on US 59 about 9 miles north of Carthage.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Carthage
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Texas Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Meaghan Simpson...
WebXtra: Month-long Shakespeare festival to begin June 29 at Kilgore College
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Texas Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Meaghan Simpson...
WebXtra: Month-long Shakespeare festival to begin June 29 at Kilgore College
Jesse Williams
Internet searches lead to murder arrest in missing Tyler woman case
Angelina County commissioners discuss ‘very poor’ road study results