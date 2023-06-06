1 dead, 1 injured in Smith County vehicle crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A single vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning in Smith County leaves one dead and one injured.

The driver, Joshua A. Woodral, 28, of Howe, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, Michael C. Beebe, 33, of Tyler was taken to a hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

According to DPS around 2:22 a.m. on June 3, the vehicle carrying the men lost control on a curve, overturned and landed in a ditch.

The crash happened on County Road 229, 4.2 miles northwest of Chapel Hill.

