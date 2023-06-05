Sen. Cruz tours UT Tyler Health Science Center

From Press Release

TYLER, Texas - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today toured the University of Texas Tyler Health Science Center in Tyler, Texas. Sen. Cruz toured the Public Health Lab of East Texas and participated in a roundtable with UT Tyler leadership.

About the tour, Sen. Cruz said, “Texas is the home of innovators, and I’m proud to see UT Tyler Health Science Center leading the way on the cutting edge of innovative healthcare, and the new medical school training our next generation of leaders in the healthcare industry. In the Senate, I’m fighting for Texas healthcare and innovation, and I will continue to champion the good work being done here at UT Tyler Health Science Center.”

UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP, said, “We appreciate Senator Cruz for visiting our campus today to learn more about what UT Tyler is doing to address health care and workforce needs in East Texas. As we prepare to welcome the first class of medical students at the UT Tyler School of Medicine, I want to thank all of our elected representatives, the UT System and our East Texas community for the continued support of our health care education and research advancements.”

Sen. Cruz has led the fight for Texas innovation and healthcare freedom:

For his efforts to support Texas innovators large and small, Sen. Cruz received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s prestigious “Spirit of Enterprise” award.

Sen. Cruz has successfully advocated for Texas innovators and their work to be included in the annual National Defense Authorization Act and the biannual Coast Guard Authorization Act.

Sen. Cruz authored the Cost Recovery and Expensing Acceleration to Transform the Economy and Jumpstart Opportunities for Businesses and Startups (CREATE JOBS) Act, which would vitally reform business expensing in the tax code and help businesses and innovators thrive.

Sen. Cruz championed the Facilitating American-Built Semiconductors (FABS) Act to incentivize manufacturing in the U.S. through tax credits. That legislation became law last year.

Sen. Cruz introduced legislation to prohibit denying an individual from donating or receiving an organ because of their Covid-19 vaccination status, and from the number of Covid-19 cases in a region being used as a factor in determining eligibility to donate or receive an organ transplant. The GIVE LIFE Act would also prevent Medicare and Medicaid providers from denying services to individuals based on their Covid-19 vaccination status.

Sen. Cruz led the fight to address long wait times for veterans, successfully passing an amendment requiring the VA Secretary to provide Congress with a plan to address the long wait times for veterans seeking health care at the South Texas Veterans Health Care System.

Sen. Cruz authored the RESULT Act, which would increase access for all Americans to life-saving drugs, devices, and other medical therapies already approved in other trusted countries.

