Rusk ISD employees forced to relocate after admin building electrical fire

Rusk ISD
Rusk ISD(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - An electrical fire has necessitated the temporary evacuation of the Rusk ISD administration building.

Rusk ISD Superintendent Grey Burton said around 7:20 a.m. a fire broke out inside a wall of the building when Oncor workers were restoring power to the facility Monday morning. Burton said no injuries were reported and damage to the building, while not major, was extensive enough to require relocating employees for an extended period of time until repairs can be completed.

