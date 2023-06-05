Hawkins high school student killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hawkins ISD student was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Wood County.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 12:55 p.m. Saturday on a private road near Farm to Market Road 14, a 2001 Ford Ranger and 2003 Chevrolet Silverado collided as the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions. The report states Jaykob Dodd, 16, of Hawkins, drifted across the centerline of the road in the Ford Ranger and struck the Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Dodd was pronounced dead at the scene. Sabino Santoy, 65, and Maria Santoy, 63, both of Ore City, were both transported to UT Health Hospital in Tyler for treatment of their injuries.

In March, Dodd won a national gold medal at the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, an award previously won by the likes of Andy Warhol, Robert Redford, Stephen King and Truman Capote.

Hawkins ISD issued the following statement about Dodd:

“We send our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Jaykob Dodd. We stand by you during this difficult time, and our hearts go out to everyone in his family and our HISD school family. HISD will have counselors on hand tomorrow for any student and staff in need. Whether you need someone to talk to or just someone to listen, we are here for you.”

