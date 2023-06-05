FCA Director speaks about the importance of Heart of Champions All-Star Weekend

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The FCA Heart of Champions All-Star Weekend was the last opportunity for some student athletes to compete before they moved on and is a great opportunity for volunteers to provide this experience for them.

North East Texas FCA Director Robert Bardin spoke of the importance of those volunteers willingness to serve and the importance of events such as the Heart of Champions Games.

“We will have over 150 volunteers, when it’s all said and done. From beginning to end. All of the places that you just mentioned we had a crew from Lovick that was down and did cooking for the All-Stars this year. We had local churches, businesses sending people to come and serve those meals this weekend. If we didn’t have all those hands, there’s no way that this could take place,” said Bardin.

When asked about what goes through his head when seeing these student athletes compete, he spoke about how pivotal these games are for their young careers.

“Thankfulness, because you got about a 50-50 split of athletes that are gonna go on and play at the next level. I was just talking to Ryle football players they were telling me where they were headed next to play, so that excitement you understand. The thankfulness comes in when the students, they know this is it, this is the last game their going to play, again thankful for that opportunity to be showcased along with their All-Stars throughout the area.”

