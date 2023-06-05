FCA All Stars football game played despite weather; Cochran speaks on the importance of the game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The rain moved in and the weather was fall-like but the FCA All Star football game took place with Lindale’s football coach Chris Cochran at the helm.

First drive for the blue team, Ryan McCown of Jacksonville spots his receiver Bradlyn Trawick of Rusk for the first touchdown of the game.

There is a belief in football that defense wins you games and offense puts butts in seats and the red team proved it. Bryce Chambers of Scurry Rosser with the exciting play to tie the game at 7. However, just before the half Hayden Wilcoxson of Edgewood finds Aston Garza of Hallsville in the end zone and makes it 14-7 for the red team at the half.

The final score, Red wins 29-7.

It has been a big weekend with the FCA Heart of Champions All Star Games, we spoke with Coach Cochran about the experience.

“Yes, absolutely this is a really good deal for these kids these coaches. I’ve had the opportunity coaching it twice, and of course, the last, however many years we’ve had kids from Lindale good to play in it so it’s a great thing. And I am so appreciative of Robert Bardin and his staff and FCA just in general how they pour into the kids and use this as a ministry over this week,” said Coach Cochran.

