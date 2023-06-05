Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - A local law enforcement building is temporarily closed to the public following a search conducted by the FBI.

This morning at around 9 a.m., federal agents conducted a court-authorized search at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office building on Victoria Street.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar says the focus of the investigation is on Assistant Chief Ricardo “Rick” Rodriguez and it stems from his disinfecting company which he operated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheriff Cuellar stated that during the pandemic, the sheriff’s office went to various daycares, churches, and county buildings to disinfect but it was not provided through Rodriguez’s company.

“I don’t want to talk on behalf of him, I think it’s better for him to say those things but, I don’t have anything to hide,” said Sheriff Cuellar. “My personnel they do everything the way they’re supposed to do it, we instruct them to do it. Now if they were on duty working with this company, that’s on them, I try to make sure that they follow policy and procedures.”.

Sheriff Cuellar said he is cooperating with the agency and is turning over all documents that the agency is requesting.

The FBI also added that they conducted court authorized activity on a home on Simmental Drive.

The United Independent School District also released a statement on the matter:

“This morning, the District was made aware through media reports of the FBI’s presence at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI has since visited with District administration regarding the award of a service contract in 2021 to Disinfect ProMaster. The District has fully cooperated with the FBI and will continue to comply with their investigation and any request for information. The District is confident that all applicable laws and District policies were adhered to when the service contract was awarded to Disinfect ProMaster. Regarding Ricardo “Rick” Rodriguez’ status as Board Member, neither the District’s administration nor the Board of Trustees has the legal authority to remove Mr. Rodriguez from the Board. However, the District’s Board of Trustees has set a Special Called Meeting this Thursday to discuss this matter further. The District can provide no further comment at this time.”

