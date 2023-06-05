Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Fairfield Lake State Park closes to the public after firm rejects $25M bid from Texas Parks and Wildlife

Commissioners to consider acquiring 5,000 acre property “through condemnation”
FILE PHOTO: Fairfield Lake
FILE PHOTO: Fairfield Lake(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Fairfield Lake State Park was closed to the public at 10 p.m. Sunday, June 4, after the firm that owns the property rejected a $25 million bid from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Texas Parks and Wildlife commissioners will “continue to pursue options for saving Fairfield Lake State Park, including through condemnation,” said Commission Chairman Arch Aplin III.

In the meantime, TPWD staff must focus on decommissioning the property before the state’s lease ends on June 13.

The park had been open for day use visitation while TPWD “took persistent and extraordinary steps to negotiate” with Todd Interests, the firm which purchased the property from Vistra Corp.

TPWD extended a formal offer that totaled $25 million as an incentive for Todd Interests to relinquish its contract. If accepted, it would have allowed TPWD to purchase the park. “Todd Interests rejected that offer,” TPWD said.

On Monday, June 5, park staff will begin to remove equipment and relocate staff members. Closure of the park also means the public’s loss of access to the two public boat ramps and a fishing pier on Fairfield Lake, a popular bass fishery.

Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. on June 10 to consider acquiring - through condemnation - the 5,000-acre property in Freestone County that includes Fairfield Lake and Fairfield Lake State Park.

“We want to thank the more than 6,250 people who have supported Fairfield Lake State Park since it reopened,” said TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz, Ph.D., “and the millions who made memories there in the nearly 50 years before that. We look forward to having the opportunity to welcome you again someday.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Berardi
Body of missing 23-year-old found in Houston County forest
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday.
Multiple Franklin County crews respond to chipping mill fire
Billy Scott Jr., 18, was shot and killed while in a car with friends less than 24 hours before...
High school senior killed in shooting hours before graduation

Latest News

Jaykob Dodd
Hawkins high school student killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wood County
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Taylor Swift stopped abruptly during her Chicago show after accidentally swallowing a bug.
WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during Chicago show
WATCH: Baltimore police rescue kitten from car engine
WATCH: Baltimore police rescue kitten from car engine