East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies across East Texas through tonight with scattered showers and a few heavier thundershowers through the evening hours. We may see a few more during the day on Tuesday as well. Lesser chances on Wednesday and a bit higher on Thursday. Nothing severe is expected. Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies are expected from Wednesday through Monday of next week. Only a few showers are even possible Friday through Monday. Rain chances will be at 30% or less Wednesday through Monday. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday, the lower 90s through Saturday, then the middle 90s on Sunday and Monday. Have a great Monday!

