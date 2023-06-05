Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Sctrd Showers/T’Shwrs through late evening. More possible tomorrow.
Sctrd Showers/thundershowers possible through late this evening. Few more tomorrow.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies across East Texas through tonight with scattered showers and a few heavier thundershowers through the evening hours. We may see a few more during the day on Tuesday as well. Lesser chances on Wednesday and a bit higher on Thursday. Nothing severe is expected. Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies are expected from Wednesday through Monday of next week. Only a few showers are even possible Friday through Monday. Rain chances will be at 30% or less Wednesday through Monday. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday, the lower 90s through Saturday, then the middle 90s on Sunday and Monday. Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Berardi
Body of missing 23-year-old found in Houston County forest
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Jaykob Dodd
Hawkins high school student killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wood County
A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday.
Multiple Franklin County crews respond to chipping mill fire

Latest News

Sctrd showers/thundershowers through late evening today, more possible tomorrow.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
7 Day Forecast
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-5-23
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips