Como-Pickton and Rains softball teams in high spirits despite state championship exits

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Both of the Como-Pickton and Rains softball teams may have fallen short of their season ending goals but they both remain in high spirits after the amazing performance they put out.

The Lady Wildcats of Rains lost a 4-3 game in the semi-finals of class 3A and hours later the Como-Pickton team falls short to Weimar, but head coach Wallace takes full responsibility.

“I just called the wrong pitch at the wrong time. Pitcher threw a blade pitch it was exactly what I called it, perfect perfect was exactly what I called it, the great batter just took it, took it she just took it to left field. That was on me,” said coach Trevor Wallace.

The sportsmanship these teams displayed make them champions, it won’t say that in the headlines of the win/loss columns but know that they are. This is what the leader of the Como-Pickton softball team had to say.

“We are predominantly freshman, and I can’t be more proud of them so many people stepped up in massive ways. A lot of people tell me that I’m the only reason we win but the real reason we win is everybody. I have 1213 grows I put everything on the line for anything that I do. And I’m so absolutely proud of every single last one of them,” said Mattison Buster, pitcher for Como-Pickton.

“Mattison Buster is 100% a leader on and off the field. She is going to go to division one to Louisiana Tech, and I will follow and support that girl until I am long gone in the grave,” said Coach Wallace.

