Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Broken gas line leads to kitchen fire at Longview restaurant

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A broken natural gas line resulted in a fire at a Longview restaurant last week.

The Longview Fire Department said firefighters responded to the Cheddar’s restaurant in the 3000 block of North Eastman Road on Thursday, June 1 at 11:30 p.m. after reports of a structure fire. The report states that on arrival, pressurized smoke was observed coming from the rear of the building. Inside, crews extinguished the fire using the kitchen’s sprinkler system. The preliminary investigation revealed that the fire started after a broken natural gas line was ignited from a stove pilot light.

One restaurant employee received a minor injury and was treated on-scene by EMS.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Berardi
Body of missing 23-year-old found in Houston County forest
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Jaykob Dodd
Hawkins high school student killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wood County
A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday.
Multiple Franklin County crews respond to chipping mill fire

Latest News

San Augustine Rural Water System issues boil water notice
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the house and collected about 271 plants.
Angelina County deputies confiscate more than 250 marijuana plants
The 250 plants seized by Angelina County Sheriff deputies
Angelina County deputies confiscate more than 250 marijuana plants
Kansas City Chiefs visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win
Kansas City Chiefs visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win