Broken gas line leads to kitchen fire at Longview restaurant

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A broken natural gas line resulted in a fire at a Longview restaurant last week.

The Longview Fire Department said firefighters responded to the Cheddar’s restaurant in the 3000 block of North Eastman Road on Thursday, June 1 at 11:30 p.m. after reports of a structure fire. The report states that on arrival, pressurized smoke was observed coming from the rear of the building. Inside, crews extinguished the fire using the kitchen’s sprinkler system. The preliminary investigation revealed that the fire started after a broken natural gas line was ignited from a stove pilot light.

One restaurant employee received a minor injury and was treated on-scene by EMS.

