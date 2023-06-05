Angelina County deputies confiscate more than 250 marijuana plants

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One person has been arrested and another taken to the hospital after deputies found a house with about 271 marijuana plants.

Dispatch received a call about an unresponsive man near the intersection of Hulsman Road and Peavy Switch Road at about noon Monday. EMS and sheriff’s office deputies responded to find a man on the ground next to some marijuana plants.

The deputies obtained a search warrant for the house and collected about 271 plants from the residence, which Investigator Wesley Waggoner said was not livable. It may have been damaged by a fire, with some rooms removed, Waggoner said.

The man was taken to a hospital, and his condition is not known at this time.

Two other people were present at the house: one woman who was arrested after attempting to give a false name and another released from the scene. No other arrests or charges have been made at this time.

