Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Two family members drowned while trying to save one another. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A 17-year-old and his uncle drowned in an Alabama pond Sunday afternoon while trying to save one another, according to Lawrence County officials.

Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the teen was chasing after a dog into the pond but struggled to get back to shore, so his uncle went in to help.

Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in the water himself.

The 17-year-old went back in the water to save his uncle, but he also went underwater and didn’t come back up, according to officials.

Covington said another 15-year-old nephew tried to go in after them but was stopped by family members.

The Lawrence County Coroner identified the 17-year-old as Gabriel Alonzo and his uncle as 36-year-old Julio Chich Alvarez.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Vincent Berardi
Body of missing 23-year-old found in Houston County forest
A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday.
Multiple Franklin County crews respond to chipping mill fire
Billy Scott Jr., 18, was shot and killed while in a car with friends less than 24 hours before...
High school senior killed in shooting hours before graduation

Latest News

Rusk ISD
Rusk ISD employees forced to relocate after admin building electrical fire
kilgore vineyard
Kilgore retiree expands winery with new vineyard
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. The...
Supreme Court to hear ‘Trump too small’ trademark case
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announces over $500 million in funding to help...
Railroaded: Millions in grant funding awarded to make railroad crossings safer