1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Carthage

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager from DeBerry was killed in a crash Saturday on US 59 about 9 miles north of Carthage.

At about 3:17 p.m., Chad O. Wynn, 52, was stopped at the intersection of FM 1794 and US 59 in a Toyota Tundra towing a Tracker marine boat, with Brody W. Wynn, 16, as a passenger, according to a DPS report. The report says Chad failed to yield right of way, pulled out onto US 59 and was hit on the passenger side by an oncoming 18-wheeler.

Brody was pronounced dead at the scene, while Chad was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, Igor Tkachuk, 51, of Orangevale, CA, was not injured.

