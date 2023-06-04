Tyler Public Library holds summer kickoff event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Public Library will be launching its summer season with a festival on Monday, featuring games, a grill master challenge, pie eating contest, and of course, summer reading challenge sign-ups.

The event will take place at the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it is meant for readers of all ages. Youth Services Librarian Amy Skipper said there will be fun activities, bounce houses, take-home swag, treats from Kona Ice and a grill master challenge. Members of the Tyler Police and Fire Departments will be stepping up as the grill masters, and the first 300 attendees will vote for the best slider.

Most of the library’s summer programs take place in June or July, like the Baby Beach Party on June 21 with water activities for the littles. Or, for mixed ages, three Lego Block Parties across the summer that invite kids to participate in a local Lego competition.

The library has activities planned for almost every day, and you can find out more using their online schedule.

Skipper said her youth services team works together with the adult program coordinator to brainstorm event ideas, then arrange them on the calendar to keep the summer busy.

“It’s so important to still be connected, to still be reading, to still be doing things that are mentally stimulating and educational,” she said. “A lot of our programs are educational and hands-on learning, but they’re really a fun interactive way, and that’s really what it’s about — to prepare them when they go back to school and also to give them some fun experiences during the summer.”

The library even has some gatherings for the adults, such as the Night with Jane Austen event on July 14, which will feature games and activities from Austen’s era. Attendees are invited to break out their best old-fashioned frocks. There are also book clubs for those who want to share their love of reading with others in the community.

To top it off, the library is cooperating with Tyler Transit over the summer to offer free city bus rides to the library to youth under 18 if they show their library card to the driver.

It all begins with the kickoff Monday, so come out and celebrate the summer!

