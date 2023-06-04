Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tatum police officer continues to serve while battling stage 4 cancer

A Tatum officer says whatever time he has left, he’ll spend in uniform.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - The job of being an East Texas law enforcement officer is tough enough on its own, but imagine doing it while battling stage 4 cancer.

A Tatum officer says whatever time he has left, he’ll spend in uniform. For 63-year-old Tatum police officer Tim Cutright, it’s just another day at the office at a job he loves. But, he has another battle on his hands while he’s protecting and serving: cancer.

He was out of law enforcement for 20 years, but when he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2021, he decided to get back into it, joining the Tatum Police Department. His task is particularly challenging, as he undergoes chemotherapy every three weeks, and his doctor has given him five years to live.

Cutright says he will live life the way he wants, and if he goes, he wants it to be while he’s wearing a uniform.

