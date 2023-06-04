Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy this morning with areas of fog for some. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s, actually quite cool for some as we start our Sunday. This afternoon you can expect more of what we had yesterday, scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s and 90s. We should see less coverage of showers and thunderstorms today, but I’d say the chance is still about 40-50%. It will be another warm and partly/mostly cloudy afternoon otherwise.

Rain chances decrease this evening, but we could see a few showers last into the evening and overnight. Temperatures will be in the 70s this evening, and we will cool into the 60s again overnight. More rain is possible most of next week, with temperatures staying warm. Still, for early June, we haven’t had very many hot days, I don’t think we’ve even hit 95-degrees yet at any of our climate reporting sites. Though if you’re a summer lizard like me, you know they’re not far away and are looking forward to baking in the sun. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

