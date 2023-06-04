Multiple Franklin County crews respond to chipping mill fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire was reported in the Purley area at a commercial chipping mill, where piles of wood shavings and sawdust had caught flame.

All Franklin County Fire Departments were dispatched to the mill fire at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, where they found a pole barn structure with a heavy fuel load of wood shavings and sawdust, according to a post from the City of Mount Vernon Fire Department.

A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday. (City of Mount Vernon Fire Department)

A total of nine fire departments contributed water and manpower to bring the blaze under control. Crews cleared the scene at about 7 a.m., noting that Hopkins County EMS assisted with rehab.

The responding departments included Purley, Mount Vernon, South Franklin, Tri-Lakes, Pickton-Pine Forest, Saltillo, Brinker, Winnsboro, and Perryville.

A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday. (City of Mount Vernon Fire Department)

A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday. (City of Mount Vernon Fire Department)

A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday. (City of Mount Vernon Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.