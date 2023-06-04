Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Multiple Franklin County crews respond to chipping mill fire

A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday.
A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday.(City of Mount Vernon Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire was reported in the Purley area at a commercial chipping mill, where piles of wood shavings and sawdust had caught flame.

All Franklin County Fire Departments were dispatched to the mill fire at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, where they found a pole barn structure with a heavy fuel load of wood shavings and sawdust, according to a post from the City of Mount Vernon Fire Department.

A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday.
A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday.(City of Mount Vernon Fire Department)

A total of nine fire departments contributed water and manpower to bring the blaze under control. Crews cleared the scene at about 7 a.m., noting that Hopkins County EMS assisted with rehab.

The responding departments included Purley, Mount Vernon, South Franklin, Tri-Lakes, Pickton-Pine Forest, Saltillo, Brinker, Winnsboro, and Perryville.

A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday.
A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday.(City of Mount Vernon Fire Department)
A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday.
A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday.(City of Mount Vernon Fire Department)
A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday.
A chipping mill caught fire early Sunday.(City of Mount Vernon Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
A homeless was involved in an altercation when he was stabbed on the square in Tyler.
Tyler police identify man arrested after stabbing incident on downtown square
Supporters of the bill say inspections are time consuming and inconvenient, but opponents say...
Longview car inspector speaks against state decision to drop requirement
Gina Denise Upshaw
Employee accused of stealing over $300K from Cherokee County tax office

Latest News

The property manager said there’s a lot of damage inside and out that now needs to be cleaned up.
Car crashes into Lufkin nail salon
A homeless was involved in an altercation when he was stabbed on the square in Tyler.
Tyler police identify man arrested after stabbing incident on downtown square
Worked by numerous volunteers, the garden is getting early production of squash, cucumbers,...
Longview church garden sees promising early harvest
Worked by numerous volunteers, the garden is getting early production of squash, cucumbers,...
WebXtra: Longview church garden sees promising early harvest