Fox Royale to play at free Lufkin concert

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The band Fox Royale will perform at a free concert put on by the Lufkin Limners Sunday evening.

This concert is the first event of its kind put on by the Limners, who are a local arts organization intended to bring new life and energy to the culture of Lufkin.

Limners Leader Aubrey Prunty had a personal connection with the members of Fox Royale from when they were part of a Limners group together in Joplin, Missouri. She said she first invited the band just to check out the Lufkin community, then asked if they would play at the concert.

Fox Royale is just starting an ambitious live tour. “We’re on week one, so right now it’s totally fine,” Nathan Hurley said. “By week 12, we’ll probably be a little wiped out, but we’re going any place they’ll let us go.”

They are set to play at a free concert being held at the Louis Bronaugh Park Stage Sunday at 7 p.m.

For more information on the band’s tour, check their site.

