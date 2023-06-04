Boil water notice issued for Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Gladewater, after high service pump issues at the water treatment plant.

The police department announced the boil order at about 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Although they said the pumps are back up and running, residents have been asked to boil water prior to consumption until further notice.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.