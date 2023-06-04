Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Body of missing 23-year-old found in Houston County forest

Vincent Berardi
Vincent Berardi(Sheriff Randy Hargrove)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man missing from the Fort Worth area was found dead in Davy Crockett National Forest on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Randy Hargrove, Vincent Berardi, 23, was last seen by his parents on his doorbell camera. He left home at 5:40 a.m. on May 19.

His parents said he was known to frequent the Davy Crockett National Forest in Houston County, where a search was conducted. His body was found in the forest on June 3, Hargrove said.

Hargrove thanked those who helped in the search and asked the public to keep the man’s family in their prayers.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
A homeless was involved in an altercation when he was stabbed on the square in Tyler.
Tyler police identify man arrested after stabbing incident on downtown square
Supporters of the bill say inspections are time consuming and inconvenient, but opponents say...
Longview car inspector speaks against state decision to drop requirement

Latest News

For 63-year-old Tatum police officer Tim Cutright, it’s just another day at the office at a job...
Tatum police officer continues to serve while battling stage 4 cancer
For 63-year-old Tatum police officer Tim Cutright, it’s just another day at the office at a job...
WebXtra: Tatum police officer continues to serve while battling stage 4 cancer
Fox Royale is just starting an ambitious live tour.
Fox Royale to play at free Lufkin concert
Boil water notice issued for Gladewater