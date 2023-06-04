Body of missing 23-year-old found in Houston County forest

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man missing from the Fort Worth area was found dead in Davy Crockett National Forest on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Randy Hargrove, Vincent Berardi, 23, was last seen by his parents on his doorbell camera. He left home at 5:40 a.m. on May 19.

His parents said he was known to frequent the Davy Crockett National Forest in Houston County, where a search was conducted. His body was found in the forest on June 3, Hargrove said.

Hargrove thanked those who helped in the search and asked the public to keep the man’s family in their prayers.

