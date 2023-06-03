Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Student athletes compete in final FCA All Stars baseball, softball games

Getting a chance to play in the FCA Heart of Champions all-star game has to be a thrill for these student athletes.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - For many of these all-stars, it’s their final game as a high school student athlete before moving on.

Both the softball and baseball games played at Whitehouse featured very talented athletes. In the early stages of the baseball game, going between the red and blue, defensive plays were used before the scoring began in the fourth inning. Jackson Glymph was the third batter in a row retired by White Oak’s Landyn Grant.

Getting a chance to play in the FCA Heart of Champions all-star game has to be a thrill for these student athletes. In the end, red won 10-3.

Meanwhile, red and blue softball FCA all-stars also had a match. Red led 8-0 as the blue team whittled down the lead and tied the game at 8 in the eighth inning. The game ended in an 8-8 tie.

Red led 8-0 as the blue team whittled down the lead and tied the game at 8 in the eighth inning. The game ended in an 8-8 tie.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless was involved in an altercation when he was stabbed on the square in Tyler.
Tyler police identify man arrested after stabbing incident on downtown square
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Gina Denise Upshaw
Employee accused of stealing over $300K from Cherokee County tax office
According to the Lindale PD chief, officers attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop but the...
Lindale PD involved in high speed pursuit, suspect on the loose
Supporters of the bill say inspections are time consuming and inconvenient, but opponents say...
Longview car inspector speaks against state decision to drop requirement

Latest News

Student athletes compete in final FCA All Stars baseball game
Student athletes compete in final FCA All Stars baseball game
Teams tie in FCA All Stars softball match
The Louisiana senior from White Oak is one of eight East Texans in the NCAA baseball tournament.
9 East Texas athletes participating in NCAA baseball tournament
Coach Kyle Smith and his family.
Tyler ISD names new boys basketball coach for Tyler Legacy