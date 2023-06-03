Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! As promised, showers and thunderstorms developed across a good chunk of East Texas this afternoon, bringing with them some heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lots of lightning. A few more showers and thundershowers will be possible this evening before skies trend mostly dry overnight and early tomorrow. Expect a muggy start to our Sunday with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s as well as some patchy fog in a few low-lying areas. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible once again tomorrow, so please make sure you remain weather alert if you have any outdoor plans, and please have somewhere indoors to get to quickly once the thunder and lightning move in close enough for you to see/hear. Most will see highs in the upper 80s once again until the scattered rain and extra cloud cover and cool us off a bit during the later afternoon hours. Scattered rain will be possible on Monday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Skies begin to trend more on the dry side for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with only spotty showers and stray thundershowers possible each day. Friday of next week looks dry and quite warm as highs are expected to sit at 90 degrees areawide. This dry streak could be short-lived, as more scattered rain could return back to East Texas as early as next Saturday.

