Longview church garden sees promising early harvest

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - For East Texas growers, the spring has seen just the right amount of rain and sunshine to show a promising early harvest, and nowhere is that more evident than the First Baptist Church Gardens in Longview.

In operation for many years, it’s helped seniors save on their grocery bills by providing fresh produce. The garden is important to the elderly and the needy, to make their food budgets go a little farther.

Worked by numerous volunteers, the garden is getting early production of squash, cucumbers, onions and potatoes. They often deliver the produce to those who can’t get to the garden.

Garden Manager Larry Ferguson talks about the promising early growing period.

